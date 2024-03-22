Michael Jackson’s mother receives hefty amount from MJ’s estate

Michael Jackson's estate has just shed some light into his mother's pay out and revealed that she's got tens of million from estate.



A representative from Michael Jackson's estate reported TMZ, that the MJ’s estate has filed a new filing that his mother Kathrine has received $55 million since Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

The news came after Kathrine's grandson Michael, Bigi filed a document to block his grandmother from using his father's state money, to appeal in a legal battle.

Michael Jackson's family is fighting a legal battle against the executors of the Jackson's estate for making a big transaction against their will according to the documents received by TMZ.

According to the TMZ, Michael estate claimed Katherine has enough money to fund her legal fees, espcially since she allegedly receives $160,000 allowance per month in cash which sums up to $33 millions.

The legal fight between Jackson's family and executors of Jackson's estate is not disclosed but based on recent reports it may be related to the deal estate made with Sony to sell Michael's half of the music catalog for $600 millions.

Michael Jackson's younger son Bigi, formerly known as Blanket was fighting with his grandma Katherine until court rejected their objections against the undisclosed deal, by executors of Jackson's estate.

Following the rejection of the court, Kathrine decided to appeal the ruling.