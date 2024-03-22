 
menu

Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Michael Jackson’s mother receives hefty amount from MJ’s estate
Michael Jackson’s mother receives hefty amount from MJ’s estate

Michael Jackson's estate has just shed some light into his mother's pay out and revealed that she's got tens of million from estate.

A representative from Michael Jackson's estate reported TMZ, that the MJ’s estate has filed a new filing that his mother Kathrine has received $55 million since Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

The news came after Kathrine's grandson Michael, Bigi filed a document to block his grandmother from using his father's state money, to appeal in a legal battle.

Michael Jackson's family is fighting a legal battle against the executors of the Jackson's estate for making a big transaction against their will according to the documents received by TMZ.

According to the TMZ, Michael estate claimed Katherine has enough money to fund her legal fees, espcially since she allegedly receives $160,000 allowance per month in cash which sums up to $33 millions.

The legal fight between Jackson's family and executors of Jackson's estate is not disclosed but based on recent reports it may be related to the deal estate made with Sony to sell Michael's half of the music catalog for $600 millions.

Michael Jackson's younger son Bigi, formerly known as Blanket was fighting with his grandma Katherine until court rejected their objections against the undisclosed deal, by executors of Jackson's estate.

Following the rejection of the court, Kathrine decided to appeal the ruling.

More From Entertainment:

William ‘incredibly frustrated' at ‘out of control' Kate Middleton controversies: Expert

William ‘incredibly frustrated' at ‘out of control' Kate Middleton controversies: Expert
Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven

Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven
Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours video

Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours
Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action? video

Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action?
David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her

David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment
Lady Gaga intrigues fans with mysterious sneak peek of upcoming track

Lady Gaga intrigues fans with mysterious sneak peek of upcoming track
Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health video

Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health
Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor

Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor
Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy

Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting

Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting
Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession

Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession