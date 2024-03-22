 
Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has delighted her fans with stunning photos she posted on social media for the first time since Kate Middleton’s photo controversy.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared the pictures from an event she attended on Thursday.

She said, “So happy to be part of the opening of @elephantfamily @clarencecourt Little Egg Hunt this morning. Reading the best book, Elmer, to Garden House School.”

Eugenie continued, “12 artists have created 12 installations forming a live Easter Egg trail around Chelsea, raising awareness of the important conservation work the charity does.

“It’s 10 years to the day since the passing of Mark Shand, the founder of the charity, and this felt like a perfect way to celebrate his memory. What an incredible visionary he was to create @elephantfamily and help protect these beautiful giants.”

This is Princess Eugenie’s first post where she uploaded her photos since Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo controversy.

Kate Middleton had also issued an apology over the edited photo.

