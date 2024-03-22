Lady Gaga intrigues fans with mysterious sneak peek of upcoming track

Lady Gaga recently shared a cryptic story fueling excitement among her fans as they wait for the singer to drop a fresh new track.

Earlier today, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, shared a picture of audio waves on screen on her Instagram story implying that she might be working on new music.

While her story didn’t give much it did spark excitement among fans as they took to X (Formerly Twitter to express their overwhelming emotions.

One fan wrote, “I live for gaga sharing her creative process on social media”, while another noted, “I think I may finally be moving omg lg7 is coming”.



However, the teasing didn’t stop there as the pop icon dropped another interesting picture just an hour apart.

The picture, strewn with a guitar, headphones, a tambourine, the Fame Monster comic from 2010 and a typewriter, suggested that Gaga has been working on something yet to be revealed as she also blurred out the lyric sheet, except for one sentence that caught fan’s attention: “Tap on my vein”.

Bad Romance singer’s sudden burst of activity on social media was bound to cause an Internet frenzy with many fans proclaiming her comeback album.

Expressing their eagerness for whatever new project Gaga has in store, her fans wrote, “THANK YOU LORD!!!! MOTHER MONSTER COMING BACKKKK”, “Can’t wait for this track”.

While many other fans suggested her new endeavour might be a sequel to her 2009 album The Fame Monster and noted, “OMG TELEPHONE PT 2”, “This girl need to make The Fame Monster II”.



However, one fan also had numerous questions after viewing the story as he inquired, “why the fame comic book? She's really making a pop album? Or she’s teasing us with Beyoncé again? So many questions...”.

Notable to mention that the Academy Award winner dropped her last album Chromatica in 2020, before shifting her focus on other ventures including, relaunching her makeup brand Haus Lab, her upcoming highly anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deux, releasing October 4, 2024, and her pop residency in Las Vegas hitting from June 19 to July 6, 2024, for eight shows.