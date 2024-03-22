 
menu

William ‘incredibly frustrated' at ‘out of control' Kate Middleton controversies: Expert

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

William ‘incredibly frustrated’ at ‘out of control’ Kate Middleton controversies: Expert
William ‘incredibly frustrated’ at ‘out of control’ Kate Middleton controversies: Expert

While Prince William seems to be in control of his emotions during public appearances regarding bizarre controversies surrounding Kate Middleton, it might not be the case behind the scenes, suggested an expert.

The Prince of Wales is someone who gets every angry when things don’t go his way, said royal expert Nick Bullen, while speaking of William’s reaction on the ongoing rumours.

He told Us Weekly, “I don’t know how they’re feeling. But talking to people who are connected to them, I think with William it’s very much, ‘Let’s just get on with the job in hand.’”

Bullen went on to say that William “someone who can get very angry when things don’t go in his direction,” and keeping that in mind, his reaction over the bizarre controversies seem obvious.

“I think he will be very, very angry at the conspiracy theories that have been flying around, very angry at the speculation, very angry that the messaging is appearing to get out of control,” he added. “So, I think he will be incredibly frustrated and probably angry.”

As for the Kate, the Princess of Wales, the expert said she is “feeling under pressure by all of this,” before adding, “She is feeling that the news cycle is out of control, and it is having an impact on her.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven

Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven
Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate

Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate
Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours video

Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours
Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action? video

Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action?
David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her

David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment
Lady Gaga intrigues fans with mysterious sneak peek of upcoming track

Lady Gaga intrigues fans with mysterious sneak peek of upcoming track
Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health video

Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health
Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor

Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor
Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy

Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting

Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting
Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession

Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession