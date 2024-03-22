William ‘incredibly frustrated’ at ‘out of control’ Kate Middleton controversies: Expert

While Prince William seems to be in control of his emotions during public appearances regarding bizarre controversies surrounding Kate Middleton, it might not be the case behind the scenes, suggested an expert.



The Prince of Wales is someone who gets every angry when things don’t go his way, said royal expert Nick Bullen, while speaking of William’s reaction on the ongoing rumours.

He told Us Weekly, “I don’t know how they’re feeling. But talking to people who are connected to them, I think with William it’s very much, ‘Let’s just get on with the job in hand.’”

Bullen went on to say that William “someone who can get very angry when things don’t go in his direction,” and keeping that in mind, his reaction over the bizarre controversies seem obvious.

“I think he will be very, very angry at the conspiracy theories that have been flying around, very angry at the speculation, very angry that the messaging is appearing to get out of control,” he added. “So, I think he will be incredibly frustrated and probably angry.”

As for the Kate, the Princess of Wales, the expert said she is “feeling under pressure by all of this,” before adding, “She is feeling that the news cycle is out of control, and it is having an impact on her.”