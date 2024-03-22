 
Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's secret plans for UK return

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's secret plans for UK return

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was secretly planning to return to UK after launching her new brand.

The Daily Express UK, quoted royal expert Rebecca English as claiming that Meghan might be coming back to Britain as the California-based royal couple want to make their brand stronger.

They are looking for a new PR team in the UK after Meghan Markle launched American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand from the US.

Rebecca was speaking on Palace Confidential, saying "I suspect it's also got something to do with the big plans that we're hearing about that Meghan is going to launch this big commercial project.

"I presume this commercial project will have some sort of residence in this country."

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “Didn't MM say she would never return to the UK? I have not yet worked out what goes on in that woman's head, if anything other than how important she believes she is to everyone. But, surely even she must realise that no amount of PR will change the majority of the UK's perception of her.”

Another commented, “Why does she think she is so entitled and everything has to be on her terms. It's NOT going to happen, it isn't just the Royal Family you are dealing with, its the British Public as well.”

“Wasting her time! I believe Sussex brand is way too damaged to be relaunched and she can forget trying to repair the royal rift, which, because of her and him, is finished. Done,” the third reacted.

