Queen Camilla unfazed by Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on documentary

Queen Camilla is reportedly filming a documentary while her husband King Charles battles with cancer and the rest of the family is busy dealing with Kate Middleton scandal.



The Queen Consort seems unbothered by the drama surrounding the Princess of Wales’ life as a royal expert, Nick Bullen, has revealed she is focusing on filming her documentary.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV said, “We are filming with Queen Camilla at the moment. We’re filming with her tomorrow, and she’s just getting on with it.”

“She doesn’t seem to be concerned about things,” Bullen added. “She certainly isn’t giving anything away to us. She seems very positive when we’re with her.”

Meanwhile, Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been caught with multiple controversies since Kensington Palace announced her abdominal surgery in January.

To get rid of bizarre rumours about her disappearance, Kate shared a Mother’s Day snap. However, news agencies issued a killing notification for the photo as it had been manipulated, further fueling the rumours.

Later, she was seen with Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop. However, social media users were convinced that the lady in the video is a “Kate look-alike.”

“It was her at the farm shop. It is definitely her,” Bullen shared with the publication. “I think they had to come out and be seen in the way that the king was seen leaving Windsor Castle in the Rolls-Royce.”

“He’s been making sure that he’s very visible throughout the whole thing. William and Kate had to appear. Kate had to be seen, and I think the conspiracies were getting so ridiculous.”