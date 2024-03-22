Prince Harry failing to understand consequences amid succession planning

Prince Harry’s new royal role in the eyes of King Charles is reportedly becoming hard for him to wrap his head around.

Everything has been referenced by royal commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during a chat with The Mirror where he dished on what the future holds for the Spare of the monarchy.

“It’s all about who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out and Harry is definitely out, but he still doesn't completely get it,” he began the conversation by saying.

Even now “He's like a naughty boy who always thinks he will ultimately be forgiven,” the expert added.

During the course of her chat, the expert also referenced the King’s decision to set up a slimmed down monarchy and added, “The royals don’t regret slimming down the monarchy because, although King Charles’ cancer has increased pressure on the other working royals, a slimmed down royal family plays well with the public - they are seen to be managing despite their difficulties.”

“Because King Charles has cancer, succession planning is taking place right now – at least five years earlier than originally envisaged and it is focused on getting William and Kate up to speed.”

For those unversed, these insights have come in response to reports that Prince Harry is eager to step up and offer the Royal Family some help in their hour of crisis.