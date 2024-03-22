 
Archbishop of Canterbury demands ‘peace' for Kate Middleton

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Archbishop of Canterbury demands ‘peace' for Kate Middleton

The Archbishop of Canterbury has finally decided to weigh in on all the negative press and conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton, ever since her abdominal surgery.

The Archbishop started his entire conversation by first comparing everything to village gossip.

He even went on to request peace and a healthy recovery for the Duchess since she should be allowed “to live their lives in peace.”

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with Times Radio.

There he said, “We are obsessed with conspiracy and we have little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the glare of the news.”

“It doesn’t matter who it is, people should be allowed to be ill, have an operation, whatever it is, and to live their lives in peace without everyone demanding that they prove something every other day,” he also added before signing off from the conversation. 

