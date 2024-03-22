 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unaware of details about Kate Middleton's health?

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been informed about the details of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s health following her abdominal surgery, an insider has claimed.

Speaking to the People magazine, per GB News, the royal source claimed "They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate."

The insiders went on to claim, "There is clearly no trust."

During his trip to Britain, Prince Harry visited King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer, however, he did not see his ailing sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Commenting on it, another insider claimed Prince Harry not seeing Kate Middleton is an indicator of how strained his relationship is with elder brother Prince William.

"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad", the source said.

