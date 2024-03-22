 
Kate Middleton experiences similar challenges as Meghan Markle

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Kate Middleton is ‘getting a taste’ of what Meghan Markle had to put up with after she entered the Royal family following her marriage to Prince Harry.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been open about the issues she faced as a working member of the Royal family since she and Harry left the UK for a life in the US.

Meanwhile, Kate has been experiencing similar challenges as she becomes prey to online bullying and trolling as people speculate about her disappearance.

Sharing his two cents, royal expert Tom Quinn compared the Princess of Wales’ ongoing controversy with what Meghan "had to put up with" when she joined the British Royal Family.

“Kate Middleton is definitely getting a taste of what Meghan Markle had to put up with when she first joined the Royal family," he told The Mirror.

The expert went on to add that Kate is currently facing "huge amounts of speculation about her and some of it painful", which is what Meghan faced during early years of her marriage. 

