Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch ‘more glamorous' Royal Family

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up to launch the “new Royal Family” in America.



As fans will know, King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer, and Princess Kate is still recovering from her abdominal surgery.

Royal expert Richard Eden argues the Sussexes may use this situation to give the public an alternative to the Royal Family.

Writing for the Daily Mail, he noted: “half of the Royal Family’s most senior members are out of action,” adding, “So what better time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to launch the latest stage of their apparent plan to become the new, more glamorous Royal Family across the pond?”

This comes as Meghan launched her new brand American Riviera Orchard during the Diana Legacy Awards ceremony.

“Meghan and her team decided to post the video even though the coverage it would generate was likely to overshadow an important appearance Prince Harry was making the same evening,” wrote Eden.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry hung out with Corey Gamble, who’s Kris Jenner’s long-term partner. Eden suggests the couple could at least get career advice from the Kardashians, while also pitch themselves as the alternative to the Royal Family.

"While the Kardashian clan can't offer any tips on regal behaviour, there's no doubt they can provide money-making advice," he wrote.

“Harry’s hitherto unknown friendship with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend is fascinating. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is known to be pals with Jenner. I’m told that Harry and Gamble have ‘really hit it off’.”