The real ‘problem' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Hollywood career

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood career doesn't seem stable to one expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood career isn’t stable and they could be forgotten by their American fans, per an expert.

Harry and Meghan have recently taken new strides in their careers, with the Duke of Sussex hanging out with the Kardashians clan member and the Duchess having launched her new brand American Riviera Orchard.

Royal expert Richard Kay told Palace Confidential: "They are Hollywood celebrities with that extra factor, if you like, because of their titles. I'm not sure in the long-term where it's going to leave them.”

"The problem they're going to have in America as we've discussed many times on this show is America has a short-term system, they're enthralled to celebrity for a while, but after a while if a celebrity is a bit of a one trick pony, they've only got one story to tell - in Harry's case possibly that's true - then they'll move on to the next new thing."

This comes as royal expert Richard Eden suggested that Harry and Meghan are taking advantage of the situation at the Firm to offer an alternative to the public.

Noting how King Charles and Kate Middleton are both taking time away from royal duties due to health issues, he wrote in his Daily Mail column Eden Confidential: “What better time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to launch the latest stage of their apparent plan to become the new, more glamorous Royal Family across the pond?”