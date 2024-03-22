 
Jennifer Lawrence 'makes her own rules' in life

Friday, March 22, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence 'makes her own rules' in life

One of Hollywood's megastars, Jennifer Lawrence is determined to do things her way despite facing backlash from some quarters.

Insiders close to the star shared she "makes her own rule," noting, "She’s one of the most outspoken, strong-willed actresses in Hollywood and is unapologetic about that.”

In one such instance, the Oscar winner revealed her team was hesitant about her nude scene in No Hard Feelings.

“Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure'"?

But, The Hunger Games star said, “I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

The scene comes despite the 33-year-old being targeted in the past for body image issues. 

Previously, sharing one awful incident, the actress said, “A female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me."

She told Elle, “We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates. After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.”

Factoring in her daring choices, sources told Life & Style, “Being authentic is what’s made her so popular,” adding, “J-Law’s never pretended to be the ‘perfect’ Hollywood starlet.”

