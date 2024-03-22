Kate Middleton to find earning back trust incredibly hard: 'No way back left'

Experts are of the opinion that Kate Middleton only has one way back to the public’s good books and that’s by earning back trust which will be incredibly hard.



Claims like this have been shared by a brand and culture expert named Nick Ede.

He touched base on everything, during one of his most recent chats with Newsweek.

During the course of that conversation Mr Ede began by explaining the Palace’s moves up till now and said, “They were trying to quash rumors.”

But in doing so, “now they’ve completely fueled them in an even bigger way that has gone around the world because all the picture agencies were saying they wouldn’t use it because it was basically a fake.”

So “It’s really tough for them, there’s no way back,” he also went as far as to say during his chat.

As of now, “The only way forward is to kind of explain themselves, which they’ve tried to do. But people aren’t buying it because the palace now aren’t going to reveal the actual original image. It’s all about trust.”

Before signing off he also added, “There’s no way back unless she [Kate] makes a personal appearance before Easter, which I don’t think she’s going to do.”