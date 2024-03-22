 
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's condition revealed

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have had to brave cheating scandals and Britney Spears revelations
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have had to brave cheating scandals and Britney Spears' revelations

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage seems to be going strong even after all the Britney Spears drama.

According to an insider, "They looked and acted like two teenagers in love. They were holding hands, taking selfies with each other and cuddling on the couch the whole night."

"Whatever they’re doing to keep the romance alive, it’s working!" the insider told Life & Style.

The duo not only suffered some bombshell revelations made by Britney in her memoir The Woman in Me, but also rumors of Justin cheating on The Sinner actress in 2019.

Pictures of the NSYNC star emerged where he could be seen holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright. Although he denied having cheated on his wife, he confessed to having crossed the limits and issued a public apology.

He wrote: "I displayed a strong lapse in judgement. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better."

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," Timberlake concluded.

