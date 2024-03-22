 
Ariana Grande get candid about her role in 'Wicked'

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Ariana Grande just got candid about her role as the good witch Glinda in the latest adaptation of the Gregory Macguire novel, Wicked.

In an exclusive conversation with Vanity Fair, the Thank U, Next hit-maker discussed how she spent years trying to land the role in the 2024 film.

“It was literally 10 years of being like, ‘Knock, knock, any developments? Is there an audition coming this year, or next year? I would like to start preparing today,’” Grande told the outlet.

Cynthia Erivo, who portrayed the character of the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba chimed in the conversation as she recalled a stunt Grande did with her co-star during their performance of the all-time famous song, Defying Gravity.

“I’m literally never going to forget you jumping on a chandelier over my head whilst singing,” Erivo said to the 7 Rings crooner.

“She was just so excited to perform for her new friend. She wanted to do a trick,” Ariana Grande said giggling and reminiscing Erivo’s character, Elphaba, on the set of the film, Wicked.

