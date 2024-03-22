 
menu

King Charles, Prince William don't ‘regret' letting Harry and Meghan go

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

King Charles and Prince William aren’t eager to let Harry and Meghan return to UK
King Charles and Prince William aren’t eager to let Harry and Meghan return to UK

King Charles doesn’t “regret” letting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down from senior royal roles.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to Montecito “We intend to step back as roles as “senior” members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” their statement read at the time.

The couple subsequently opened up about their struggles with the Royal Family, making quite a few bombshell accusations during their Oprah Winfrey interview and their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Now, as the King battles cancer and Princess Kate continues recovery, the weight of royal duties has fallen on Prince William and Queen Camilla.

However, royal author Tom Quinn says the family still doesn’t regret letting Harry and Meghan go. He told The Mirror: "There is no regret at all about Harry and Meghan not taking some of the strain," revealing the reason to be that "during discussions about whether the couple might be offered some official role it was pointed out that any minor disagreement could lead to public rows and attacks".

"An official told me that King Charles and Prince William feel they’ve had their fingers burned and they’re not going to risk getting them burned again," he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Andy Cohen brands Prince William his father' son over Rose Hanbury affair rumors

Andy Cohen brands Prince William his father' son over Rose Hanbury affair rumors
King Charles cancer and life expectancy, insiders break silence

King Charles cancer and life expectancy, insiders break silence
Drake-Metro Boomin feud rumours reignite post Kendrick Lamar's new track

Drake-Metro Boomin feud rumours reignite post Kendrick Lamar's new track
Kate Middleton ‘tougher' than Meghan Markle who ‘screams and shouts' at critics

Kate Middleton ‘tougher' than Meghan Markle who ‘screams and shouts' at critics
Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, 'What A Wonderful World'

Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, 'What A Wonderful World'
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about health

Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about health
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporter drips toes in Kate-gate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporter drips toes in Kate-gate
Kim Kardashian love life triggers jealousy in Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian love life triggers jealousy in Kanye West?
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's condition revealed

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's condition revealed
Kim Kardashian gushes over late aunt in an emotional message

Kim Kardashian gushes over late aunt in an emotional message
Sylvester Stallone accepts fans' punch to one 'Rocky' movie

Sylvester Stallone accepts fans' punch to one 'Rocky' movie
Ariana Grande achieves Billboard milestone with 'eternal sunshine' track

Ariana Grande achieves Billboard milestone with 'eternal sunshine' track