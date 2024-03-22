King Charles, Prince William don't ‘regret' letting Harry and Meghan go

King Charles and Prince William aren’t eager to let Harry and Meghan return to UK

King Charles doesn’t “regret” letting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down from senior royal roles.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to Montecito “We intend to step back as roles as “senior” members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” their statement read at the time.

The couple subsequently opened up about their struggles with the Royal Family, making quite a few bombshell accusations during their Oprah Winfrey interview and their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Now, as the King battles cancer and Princess Kate continues recovery, the weight of royal duties has fallen on Prince William and Queen Camilla.

However, royal author Tom Quinn says the family still doesn’t regret letting Harry and Meghan go. He told The Mirror: "There is no regret at all about Harry and Meghan not taking some of the strain," revealing the reason to be that "during discussions about whether the couple might be offered some official role it was pointed out that any minor disagreement could lead to public rows and attacks".

"An official told me that King Charles and Prince William feel they’ve had their fingers burned and they’re not going to risk getting them burned again," he added.