Kate Middleton reveals cancer battle after tight lipped silence: Video

Kate Middleton breaks silence on battling cancer after long silence: Video

Kate Middleton has just released an official announcement about her cancer diagnosis and left fans shell shocked.

She broke her silence in a candid video where she was seated on a bench outside.

In the video posted to Instagram she could be heard saying, “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

She also added, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.”

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

"This ofcourse came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”



Before concluding she also added, "As you can imagine this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis, in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be ok.”