Kate Middleton 'grateful' for Prince William amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton is super grateful to have Prince William by her side amid her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales finally broke her silence and made a shocking announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a new video statement, recorded by BBC Studios, Kate shared that she's in the early stages of treatment.

Kate explained that there were no traces of cancer when she had abdominal surgery in January.

"However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," said the princess, adding that she began chemotherapy in late February.

Furthermore, Kate requested for "privacy and space" as she and William are trying to "process and manage" this affair.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she added.

Kate went on to express her gratitude for Prince William’s support.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she continued.