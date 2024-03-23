‘Best of royals’ Kate Middleton leaves well-wishers ‘very sad’ with shocking announcement

Kate, the Princess of Wales, left her fans and well-wishers “very sad and emotional” after she put and end to bizarre rumours with shocking announcement of her cancer diagnosis.



In a conversation with GB News, presenter Nigel Farage said Kate Middleton is the “best of the royals” and the news of her cancer has left him “really upset.”

“I suspect my reaction was the same as a huge number of people,” he said. “I felt really quite emotional about it. She’s a mother with three kids, a beautiful woman who is doing an amazing job for the country.”

“She is the best of the royals. I just felt very sad and very emotional,” Farage added. “We live our lives in the Royal Family. Any happiness or sadness in the Royal Family reminds us of things in our lives.”

“I’m really upset.”

Following days of backlash and trolling regarding her whereabouts, Kate left everyone stunned with announcement of her cancer treatment.

In a video message, the mother-of-three revealed, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.”

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she added.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”