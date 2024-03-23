'Kate Middleton has right to keep her health private'

US actress and singer Rita Wilson has expressed her views over Kate Middleton’s video statement where the Princess of Wales reveals that she had been diagnosed with cancer and started chemotherapy.



Taking to Instagram, Rita shared Kate Middleton’s photo and wrote, “She has a right to keep her health private.”

She said "Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, with courage, has announced she has cancer. She has a right to keep her health private.

“We all do. Or should, anyway. Much reflection goes into whether or not one chooses to reveal a diagnosis. I hope she didn’t feel pressured, in any way, to let the world know, but I am sure her announcement will help women everywhere who may be going through cancer treatment themselves.”

The musician continued, “Her message that “you are not alone” is true. I pray that she feels the support of all who wish her the best and want her health restored as soon as possible. She is a mother. Unless you’ve gone through something like this, and the mothers out there know this, all that matters is being there for your children.”



“It’s everything you want. I hope you all send your prayers and good thoughts to Kate for a cancer free future”, the actress concluded.