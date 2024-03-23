Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Insider reveals how William found out

File Footage

Kate, the Princess of Wales, revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional statement, following intense backlash and online trolling regarding her whereabouts.



Revealing when Prince William and the Royal family discovered the tragic news of her cancer, an insider revealed that Prince of Wales found out about it late February.

According to Us Weekly, William pulled out of the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece after discovering that his wife had cancer.

They said, “Kate went in for abdominal surgery and then they found out she had cancer,” adding, “The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece.”

At the time, Kensington Palace revealed last-minute that the Prince of Wales would not be in attendance at the memorial as he has to attend “a personal matter.”

The source went on to say that the royal family has “been processing the information” since they received the news of Kate’s cancer.

“They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about it.

“They aren’t revealing what type of cancer it is,” the source added.