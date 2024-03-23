Prince Harry, Meghan's royal feud could end ‘immediately' amid Kate's cancer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal feud could end ‘immediately’ amid Kate’s cancer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown willingness to end their years-long feud with the Royal family after they sent good wishes to Kate Middleton following cancer diagnosis.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in their statement, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Analyzing their prompt reaction to Kate’s emotional video in which she announced the tragic news of her cancer diagnosis, a PR expert said it’s a hint the Sussexes are open to reconciliation.

Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick said that even though Harry and Meghan’s message was brief, their fast response to Kate’s announcement is a "positive" sign.

"The speed for which it came out is positive,” he said. "The gravity of this situation may be so large that it could melt away long-held grievances.”

“Yes, Meghan and Harry have their faults but, family is family,” McCormick added. “Their feud could very well end immediately."

He went on to note that the last part of Harry and Meghan’s statement seems like a response to online hate and cruel speculations surrounding Kate’s health.

The expert said, "I think the last part of the Duke & Duchess' statement was intended to rebuke those spreading false stories and rumours about Kate.”

"It was also a respectful pea to give the family the space they need,” he continued before sharing that he felt he “statement was very brief.”

“I thought it could have been more personal and loving but, they may have been advised to keep it short."