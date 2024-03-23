 
Prince William needs Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton cancer: Expert

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Prince William may “hastily” welcome his brother Prince Harry back in his life following the shocking cancer diagnosis of his wife Kate Middleton, suggested an expert.

The Prince of Wales is dealing with back-to-back traumas; first, his father, King Charles was diagnosed of cancer, and later, his beloved wife, with whom he shares three kids.

Speaking on the possibility of William and Harry’s reunion in such difficult times, PR expert Ryan McCormick told The Mirror that the feuding brothers “probably need each other more than ever.”

He said the “devastating news” of Kate’s cancer will likely “jolt” Prince William into “reassessing what he truly values most in life.”

"As cancer grips both his father and wife, The Prince of Wales may hastily reconcile with Harry,” he added. “Yes they have had their differences but, they probably need each other now more than ever."

McCormick went on to suggest that the Prince of Wales may join forces with the Duke of Sussex to help others affected by cancer.

"I think in the coming days and months, William will become an advocate for cancer victims,” he said. “I wouldn't be surprised if Harry joins him.”

“This unification would raise public spirits as hopes and prayers shower upon Kate for her recovery."

