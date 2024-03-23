 
Royal experts react to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Royal experts have expressed their views after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton confirmed her shock cancer diagnosis on Friday.

Kate Middleton says in her video statement, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Royal expert Omid Scobie took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and reposted Kate Middleton’s video message and dubbed it “Kate’s brave statement.”

Another royal expert Rebecca English also commented on Kate Middleton’s message and dubbed it “moving and very personal statement”.

Piers Morgan also reacted saying, “Kate spoke with such clarity and courage, and in just two extraordinarily powerful minutes she shut down all the wild global conspiracy theory madness. This isn’t how royals normally handle stuff like this but it was so effective & admirable.”

“There are some people who should be profoundly ashamed of themselves for things they have said over recent weeks and months which are likely to have added to the stresses and strain on the #PrincessofWales,” said Richard Eden.


