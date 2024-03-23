Old clip shows Kendrick Lamar views on Drake amid diss track

Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake in the track Like That which featured in the collaborative album of Future and Metro Boomin.

The song went viral on the internet as the Grammy winner targeted the Canadian rapper J. Cole.

Eagle-eyed observers, meanwhile, went into the archives and brought out an old interview of the 36-year-old where he said things about the Kiki rapstar that was completely opposite to his verse in the latest song.

"Drake is a real good dude, first and foremost," he continued. "He heard my music probably a year back, reached out and just gave me respect on it... It was a mutual feeling for us, us appreciating the music."