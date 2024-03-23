Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty is praising Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales announced she was diagnosed with cancer and is on way to her recovery.



Stricken with cancer herself, the actress took to Instagram to hail the brave royal member.

“Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person,” adding, “We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately.”

Despite facing outlandish theories around her health, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star praised the 42-year-old, saying, "The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children."

“I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye.”

“And Princess Kate, I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you've been under while going through cancer,” she added.