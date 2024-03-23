Photo: Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning’?

Kim Kardashian is seemingly looking for new ways to ‘beat’ Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

As fans will know, lately reports surfaced on the internet that Kanye West is “jealous” of Kim Kardashian and her successful shapewear brand, SKIMS.

A few days back, a mole squealed to The Sun about Kanye, “He wants to take Kim on with his own brand,” therefore, "he’s putting Bianca in these outfits as a sort of test - she’s his muse and will model the line, he thinks she can showcase his brand and it’ll sell out.”

Now, a new report by People Magazine claimed the beauty mogul also intends to 'beat' her former partner, who is planning to start a family with wife, Bianca Censori.

For this purpose, Kim is reportedly taking help of her new beau Odell Beckham Jr., the former boyfriend of her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The insider privy to People even stated about the American socialite, “She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell.”

"Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca and Kanye to the punch!" they concluded.