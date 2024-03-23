 
menu

Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning'?

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning’?
Photo: Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning’?

Kim Kardashian is seemingly looking for new ways to ‘beat’ Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

As fans will know, lately reports surfaced on the internet that Kanye West is “jealous” of Kim Kardashian and her successful shapewear brand, SKIMS.

A few days back, a mole squealed to The Sun about Kanye, “He wants to take Kim on with his own brand,” therefore, "he’s putting Bianca in these outfits as a sort of test - she’s his muse and will model the line, he thinks she can showcase his brand and it’ll sell out.”

Now, a new report by People Magazine claimed the beauty mogul also intends to 'beat' her former partner, who is planning to start a family with wife, Bianca Censori.

For this purpose, Kim is reportedly taking help of her new beau Odell Beckham Jr., the former boyfriend of her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The insider privy to People even stated about the American socialite, “She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell.”

"Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca and Kanye to the punch!" they concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Jake Gyllenhaal shares 'memorable' moments with Connor McGregor

Jake Gyllenhaal shares 'memorable' moments with Connor McGregor
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS

Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS
Steve Burns from 'Blues Clues' checks in on Nickelodeon fans

Steve Burns from 'Blues Clues' checks in on Nickelodeon fans
Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'
Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album 'Change The Game'

Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album 'Change The Game'
'Ned's Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out

'Ned's Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out
Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles

Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles
Kim Kardashian seeks Odell Beckham's help for 'secret motive'?

Kim Kardashian seeks Odell Beckham's help for 'secret motive'?
Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer diagnosis is 'too much' for Prince William

Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer diagnosis is 'too much' for Prince William
Ariana Grande gives personalized sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' song

Ariana Grande gives personalized sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' song
Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'

Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'
Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis