Selena Gomez jokes about Benny Blanco's dressing

Selena Gomez seemingly likes the unique dressing style that Benny Blanco flaunts.

On Saturday, posting a snap from the sets of Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, Selena hilariously wrote the caption, “The day they dressed me like my boyfriend on set.”

The click featured Selene taking a mirror selfie as she donned an orange and white-checkered top with black patterned loose trousers.

The joke comes after Love You Like a Love Song hitmaker recently excited fans with her announcement regarding her popular show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

Taking to Instagram, the actress reposted a Disney post and penned, "WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL ????MAGIC."

Sharing the announcement, Selena also revealed that her beloved show will be rebooted and released later in the year.

With that being said, Deadline reported that new changes will apply to the show, which will be re-titled as Wizards, and Selena will only return as the guest actor and an executive producer for the premise.