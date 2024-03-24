Photo: Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting announcement about ‘Stranger Things: S5'

Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly ready to say goodbye to her titular role of Eleven in the superhit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

The fiancée of Jake Bongiovi recently opened up about the fifth season of her blockbuster Netflix series in a new confessional with The Sun.

The Damsel actress disclosed about the star-studded cast, “We're having fun.”

She also explained that because they are “all back together again and” “not thinking about the end, “the crew is happy, the cast are happy and we're really excited.”

“It's a long road ahead. Right now we're living in bliss,” she continued about the series finale which is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Earlier in the month, the acting sensation also spoke about the show on the Today Show and told Hoda Kotb that “it's nice to be back with everyone.”

“We're filming right now. It is our last season so we're really excited to be back together again for one last hoorah,” she stated in that confessional.

Nevertheless, she also admitted, “But it does feel sad. Everyday we go on to set, we're like, it is the last second day, the last third day. But we're definitely embracing it all.”

In conclusion, she promised, “It is nice to be back with everyone and, of course, yeah, the story is unbelievable.”