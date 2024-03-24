 
menu

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting announcement about ‘Stranger Things: S5'

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Photo: Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting announcement about ‘Stranger Things: S5
Photo: Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting announcement about ‘Stranger Things: S5'

Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly ready to say goodbye to her titular role of Eleven in the superhit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

The fiancée of Jake Bongiovi recently opened up about the fifth season of her blockbuster Netflix series in a new confessional with The Sun.

The Damsel actress disclosed about the star-studded cast, “We're having fun.”

She also explained that because they are “all back together again and” “not thinking about the end, “the crew is happy, the cast are happy and we're really excited.”

“It's a long road ahead. Right now we're living in bliss,” she continued about the series finale which is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Earlier in the month, the acting sensation also spoke about the show on the Today Show and told Hoda Kotb that “it's nice to be back with everyone.”

“We're filming right now. It is our last season so we're really excited to be back together again for one last hoorah,” she stated in that confessional.

Nevertheless, she also admitted, “But it does feel sad. Everyday we go on to set, we're like, it is the last second day, the last third day. But we're definitely embracing it all.”

In conclusion, she promised, “It is nice to be back with everyone and, of course, yeah, the story is unbelievable.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez lauds Benny Blanco's kitchen

Selena Gomez lauds Benny Blanco's kitchen
Shakira refuses to take another diss at ex-partner Gerard Pique

Shakira refuses to take another diss at ex-partner Gerard Pique
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly toxic relationship exposed amid engagement woes

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly toxic relationship exposed amid engagement woes
Drake Bell dubs Josh Peck his brother amid docuseries revelation

Drake Bell dubs Josh Peck his brother amid docuseries revelation
'Jealous' Kanye West sets 'atelier' for Bianca Censori's racy outfits?

'Jealous' Kanye West sets 'atelier' for Bianca Censori's racy outfits?
Usher marks 20 years of fourth studio album ‘Confessions'

Usher marks 20 years of fourth studio album ‘Confessions'
Millie Bobby Brown brands herself ‘nightmare' amid Jake Bongiovi marriage

Millie Bobby Brown brands herself ‘nightmare' amid Jake Bongiovi marriage
David Beckham reveals how he is different from his father

David Beckham reveals how he is different from his father
Prince Harry told ‘it is time for love' amid Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry told ‘it is time for love' amid Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Prince William ‘protective mode on' as Kate recovers from cancer

Prince William ‘protective mode on' as Kate recovers from cancer

King Charles ‘corridor' communication with Kate in hospital unearthed

King Charles ‘corridor' communication with Kate in hospital unearthed

Sydney Sweeney reveals her version of 'Immaculate' climax

Sydney Sweeney reveals her version of 'Immaculate' climax