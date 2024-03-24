Kate Middleton makes big decision for her kids after shock cancer announcement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken a major decision seemingly for their kids following shock cancer announcement.



According to a report by the Mirror, Kate Middleton left Adelaide Cottage with her husband Prince William for their other residence, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The publication further claims Kate and William have taken this decision for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the future king and queen are expected to spend the Easter school holidays with them.

They were spotted together for the first time since Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking cancer announcement.

Kate and William boarded helicopter near their home in Adelaide Cottage.

On Friday, Kate Middleton confirmed her cancer diagnosis in a video statement.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said the Princess of Wales.



