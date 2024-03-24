 
Kate Middleton leaves King Charles emotional

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly left her father-in-law King Charles emotional hours before recording her video statement wherein she confirmed her shock cancer diagnosis on Friday.

According to a report by The Sun, the monarch, who also has cancer, travelled from London for a private lunch with his "beloved daughter-in-law" Kate Middleton.

The publication cited sources claiming that during the "emotional" lunch, King Charles and Kate Middleton talked about the Princess of Wales video announcement.

The insider claimed: “It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this.

“The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer.

“They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis.

“The King left his lunch feeling very emotional."

Later, in a video statement Kate Middleton said, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

