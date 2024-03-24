Moment Prince William fails to ‘rack' his brain for best memory of Kate Middleton

Prince William once failed to even recall the first ever interaction he had had with Kate Middleton.

For those unversed, this happened during the couple’s 2010 engagement interview that has just resurfaced on the internet.

It comes around the same time as international panic over the health and safety of the future Queen, as well as the simultaneous slew of bashings and conspiracy theories as well.

At the time the couple was asked about their first interaction at the University of St. Andrews, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

During Prince William’s turn to remember his first meeting with his then-bride to be, the heir to the throne failed to recount anything, and even admitted that he’d have to “rack” his brain a lot to remember anything.

However, when it was Kate’s turn, she took a trip down memory lane, with great detail and admitted, “I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you.

not to mention “… It did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other,” she also chimed in to say during the course of that conversation.

Before signing off though she also added, “But we did become very close friends from quite early on.”

From that moment on the duo began to even live together their sophomore year of college, alongside others and had things go from friendship to romance.

Eventually they admitted the truth to the rest of their circle, and found a lot of support at the time, according to a report by the outlet.

Still, they kept the relationship low key and even broke up once before finally announcing their plans for marriage to the world.