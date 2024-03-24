Prince Harry ‘threatens' Meghan Markle he'll leave for UK without her

file footage

Prince Harry has “threatened” Meghan Markle that he’d leave for the UK without her amid King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer battles.



“Though he would never really leave Meghan and the kids behind, he did threaten he would go to England without her,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “He feels helpless living so far away as his family is struggling. He can’t stand by and not do anything.”

“Harry wants to be there to support William and Charles. The royals are in crisis right now,” they added.

As King Charles and Princess Kate receive treatment for cancer, the Firm is relying heavily on Prince William and Queen Camilla. Prince Harry previously hinted that his father’s diagnosis could bring their family closer, igniting rumors of his and Meghan Markle’s return to the U.K.

He told Good Morning America: "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that," Harry said.

When asked if the King’s cancer battle could heal the rift in the family, he replied: "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together."

"I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is," he added. "I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."