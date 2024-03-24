Expert breaks silence on Kate Middleton’s coping strategies amid cancer treatment

The copying strategies Kate Middleton has been relying on have just been brought to light.

Prince William’s former communications secretary, Paddy Haverson issued these revelations about Kate Middleton.

It was also revealed during a candid chat on BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

In it he was quoted saying, “I think actually better than people realise. They are very strong, both as a couple and individually.”

“She always had this great strength and she didn’t want to make a fuss about it when she felt that she needed help. So I’m confident that them as a couple and individually they will get through this.”

When asked if the social media onslaught against the ailing Princess fastened things along he said, “if we hadn’t had all the madness on social media, the Mother’s Day photo madness, they would have still done it like this.”

Before concluding he also added, “They would have still waited until when the schools were breaking up to make this announcement.”