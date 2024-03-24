 
Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has urged for respecting the ‘privacy’ of King Charles and Kate Middleton as the royals are undergoing cancer treatment.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the Telegraph news story titled: “King Charles’s bond with his beloved Catherine has never been stronger.”

The report claims, “The King and the Princess of Wales are leaning on each other as they face one of life’s biggest challenges, say insiders.”

Commenting on it, Graham Smith said, “Respect their privacy, unless you have ‘insiders’ briefing you about personal and private matters that reflect well on them.”

He also made similar comments on the Times report titled “How the close-knit Middletons will be vital support for Kate and William.”

As the publication tweeted, “They were once said to have given the Prince of Wales the normality he craved. Now the princess’s parents and her sister, Pippa, and brother, James, will be there for her during cancer treatment,” Smith said: “More respecting of privacy. There’s enough privacy to fill a newspaper.”


