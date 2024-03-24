 
Harrison Ford brings Hawaiian vibe to 'Shocking' series set

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Harrison Ford just delighted everyone on the set of the 2023 hit comedy drama, Shrinking, as they begin shooting for its upcoming sequel.

In a video uploaded by Discussing Film, on the official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Indiana Jones star can be seen dressed in a green hula skirt.

Bringing Hawaiian get-away vibes to the set, Ford also put on two pastel-coloured garlands along with a bright-multi shaded floral headpiece.

As he walked into the office set, his character, Dr. Paul Rhoades, owns, cast and crew members erupt into cheers of excitement and disbelief.

Ford sat with a rather serious face, opting for a poker-faced comedic vibe, slamming some documents onto the table exclaiming, “Lets shoot this piece of s***.”

Presumably after the cameras cut out, the team began filming for a scene to be included in the upcoming season of Shrinking.

Harrison Ford has not stepped out of his comfort zone for the first time to shoot this series as Shrinking co-creators Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein as they roped him into singing a song by the classic ‘90s band, Sugar Ray, for the previous season.

