Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left

Kate Middleton has just managed to spark a large amount of fear with her cancer admission, over how few of the members are actually left to take the helm.



Prince William’s former communications secretary, Paddy Haverson issued these revelations about Kate Middleton.

It was also revealed during a candid chat on BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

He has just addressed the rumors circulating social media about the Royal Family’s newfound fragile state and denied it all.

he began the admission by saying, “We just have to come to terms with the new reality, there's fewer of them.”

“And so everyone just needs to sort of understand that they will still be busy, they will get over this,” he also added when asked about the future.

He also offered some hope to royal fans and admitted, “I am highly confident that the King, who I know well, is incredibly strong, very resilient, a great spiritual person, so I know he'll get through it.”

“And likewise with the princess, with Kate, I think once they're through this sticky patch, I think we'll get back to normal.”

In the mean time though, Mr Haverson believes, “I think the nation just needs to adjust, and the media, and everyone who follows this, to a smaller family but still very busy doing what they do in their own way.”