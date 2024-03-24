Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move

Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding have been friends for years

Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding have sparked romance rumors after leaving the Oscars party together.

According to an insider, the duo were friends for years and have taken their relationship to the next level since both are now single.

“They’ve known each other for many years,” the insider told In Touch magazine. “But now that they’re both single, it looks like Ellie and Lenny’s friendship has changed into something more.”

“There’s no official word from Lenny or Ellie on whether they’re hooking up, but everyone is here for it. They make a great couple.”

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker was married to Caspar Jopling for four years and shares a two-year-old son, Arthur with him.

The 37-year-old singer announced her split on Instagram, writing, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons' best interests at heart.”

“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she concluded.