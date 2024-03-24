 
menu

Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding have been friends for years
Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding have been friends for years

Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding have sparked romance rumors after leaving the Oscars party together.

According to an insider, the duo were friends for years and have taken their relationship to the next level since both are now single.

“They’ve known each other for many years,” the insider told In Touch magazine. “But now that they’re both single, it looks like Ellie and Lenny’s friendship has changed into something more.”

“There’s no official word from Lenny or Ellie on whether they’re hooking up, but everyone is here for it. They make a great couple.”

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker was married to Caspar Jopling for four years and shares a two-year-old son, Arthur with him.

The 37-year-old singer announced her split on Instagram, writing, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons' best interests at heart.”

“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left video

Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left
Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission

Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission
Harrison Ford brings Hawaiian vibe to 'Shocking' series set

Harrison Ford brings Hawaiian vibe to 'Shocking' series set

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to feature in Disney docuseries about their romance?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to feature in Disney docuseries about their romance?

Piers Morgan takes fresh dig at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Piers Morgan takes fresh dig at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Expert breaks silence on Kate Middleton's coping strategies amid cancer treatment

Expert breaks silence on Kate Middleton's coping strategies amid cancer treatment
Prince Harry ‘threatens' Meghan Markle he'll leave for UK without her video

Prince Harry ‘threatens' Meghan Markle he'll leave for UK without her

Moment Prince William fails to ‘rack' his brain for best memory of Kate Middleton

Moment Prince William fails to ‘rack' his brain for best memory of Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's video statement receives over 100 million views video

Kate Middleton's video statement receives over 100 million views
Liam Gallagher vows to ditch things he ‘thought were cool' and ‘get healthy'

Liam Gallagher vows to ditch things he ‘thought were cool' and ‘get healthy'
Kate Middleton leaves King Charles emotional

Kate Middleton leaves King Charles emotional