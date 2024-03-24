 
King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Britain’s King Charles treats Kate Middleton like the "daughter he’s never had" amid their cancer battles, a royal insider has disclosed the monarch’s true feelings for his ‘beloved daughter-in-law.’

The insider told the Telegraph that Kate Middleton and King Charles bond has grown stronger during their recent health scares and ongoing cancer treatment.

The source told the publication: “It’s a different relationship to the one he has with his son because he’s not just pa-in-law, he is also the King.”

The insider claims, “She does often turn to him for guidance on royal matters, but not family matters – she has William for that and her own parents Michael and Carole, to whom she is extremely close.

“He’s not a father figure as such – she’s got her own dad to whom she’s absolutely devoted – but you could say the King treats her like the daughter he never had.”

Earlier, according to a report by The Sun, King Charles, who also has cancer, travelled from London for a private lunch with his "beloved daughter-in-law" Kate Middleton before she issued the video statement.

