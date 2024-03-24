Sarah Ferguson sends love to Princess Eugenie on her birthday

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her younger daughter Princess Eugenie, who turned 34 on Saturday, March 23.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ferguson posted a never-before-seen photo with Eugenie to wish her a very happy birthday.

Sarah wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing daughter @princesseugenie.”

She continued, “I am so proud of the incredible woman you have grown up to be. You continue to amaze me every day in your hard work, your grace, kindness, and the care you show to others.”

“You will always be my silly, sweet, smart, and thoughtful girl. I love you, Eugenie. Happy birthday,” Sarah Ferguson further said.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Princess Eugenie on her special day by dropping sweet birthday messages.



Earlier, there were reports Eugenie, the mother-of-two, celebrated her 34th birthday over the weekend and was at home in Portugal with her family.