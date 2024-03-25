 
Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word' of her emotional cancer video

Monday, March 25, 2024

Kate Middleton released her cancer video message after putting in a lot of thought on the manner of communication.

The Princess of Wales, who spoke about her illness during an official clip from Kensington Palace this week, wanted the public to see her.

A close friend told the Sunday Times: “It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip. It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly.”

The pal added: "A written statement, she felt, would be too jarring. It was about people seeing her, and her reassuring people that she was positive about it. Knowing it was news that was going to shock people, she wanted to do it as compassionately as possible. When things are really tough, that gratitude to the public for their support is their mantra.”

