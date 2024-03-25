Inside Kate Middleton heartfelt meeting with King Charles prior to announcing cancer

Kate Middleton had an “emotional” meeting with father-in-law King Charles before she publically announced her cancer, revealed an insider.



According to The Sun, the Princess of Wales had lunch with the monarch, who travelled from London to Windsor Castle to meet Kate.

The source told the publication, “The King left his lunch feeling very emotional,” adding, “They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter.”

“There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles,” they added.

This comes after The Times shed light on the close bond shared by Kate and King Charles, who has also been diagnosed of cancer.

“There is a very strong relationship between their majesties and the Waleses. They are very close, even more so at the moment,” a source said.

“The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position.

“When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”