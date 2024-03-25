 
menu

Inside Kate Middleton heartfelt meeting with King Charles prior to announcing cancer

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Inside Kate Middleton heartfelt meeting with King Charles prior to announcing cancer
Inside Kate Middleton heartfelt meeting with King Charles prior to announcing cancer

Kate Middleton had an “emotional” meeting with father-in-law King Charles before she publically announced her cancer, revealed an insider.

According to The Sun, the Princess of Wales had lunch with the monarch, who travelled from London to Windsor Castle to meet Kate.

The source told the publication, “The King left his lunch feeling very emotional,” adding, “They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter.”

“There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles,” they added.

This comes after The Times shed light on the close bond shared by Kate and King Charles, who has also been diagnosed of cancer.

“There is a very strong relationship between their majesties and the Waleses. They are very close, even more so at the moment,” a source said.

“The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position.

“When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry faces major blow after reaching out to Kate Middleton video

Prince Harry faces major blow after reaching out to Kate Middleton
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden feel 'beyond lucky' to embrace parenthood again

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden feel 'beyond lucky' to embrace parenthood again
Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word' of her emotional cancer video

Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word' of her emotional cancer video
Kate Middleton does not ‘need' Meghan Markle support amid cancer

Kate Middleton does not ‘need' Meghan Markle support amid cancer

Kate Middleton parents throwing ‘safety blanket' for Prince George and siblings

Kate Middleton parents throwing ‘safety blanket' for Prince George and siblings

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘closing off' from world, going away for Easter

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘closing off' from world, going away for Easter
Prince William ‘proud husband' as Kate Middleton showcases courage

Prince William ‘proud husband' as Kate Middleton showcases courage
King Charles ‘frustrated' as cancer hinders key monarchy plans

King Charles ‘frustrated' as cancer hinders key monarchy plans

How Meghan Markle wants to look ‘approachable' as Kate Middleton fights cancer

How Meghan Markle wants to look ‘approachable' as Kate Middleton fights cancer
Kate Middleton cancer ignites social media ‘doom loop'

Kate Middleton cancer ignites social media ‘doom loop'
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' enjoys successful box office debut

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' enjoys successful box office debut
Ozzy Osbourne makes musical comeback in THIS song

Ozzy Osbourne makes musical comeback in THIS song