Princess Eugenie unveils her 'best gift of all' as she celebrates 34th birthday

Monday, March 25, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie celebrated her 34th birthday on Saturday, March 23 and received sweet messages and gifts from the fans and family.

Sarah Ferguson also took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday note for her younger daughter.

Now, Eugenie has disclosed the ‘best gift’ she has ever got.

Sharing a sweet photo with her younger son, Princess Eugenie wrote: “The best gift of all are my boys..”

She continued, “So on this birthday I'm cherishing family and loved ones.”

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with sweet messages.

Earlier, Sarah Ferguson posted a never-before-seen photo with Eugenie to wish her a very happy birthday.

Sarah wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing daughter @princesseugenie.”

She continued, “I am so proud of the incredible woman you have grown up to be. You continue to amaze me every day in your hard work, your grace, kindness, and the care you show to others.”

“You will always be my silly, sweet, smart, and thoughtful girl. I love you, Eugenie. Happy birthday,” Sarah Ferguson further said.

There were reports Eugenie celebrated her 34th birthday at home in Portugal with her family.

