Prince William dealing with ‘underlying anxiety’ amid Kate Middleton’s cancer: Expert

Prince William is said to be dealing with “underlying anxiety” as his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles battles with cancer respectively.



According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, the Prince of Wales feel anxious about Kate and Charles’ condition after losing his mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince Harry.

In an interview with GB News, the expert was asked if she was worried for William, thinking that “history will repeat itself” with reference to the “obviously different circumstances” surrounding Diana’s death.

Bond responded, “It must be an underlying anxiety for him,” adding, “If I was him, I’d be thinking ‘why me?”

“This happened when I was 15 and now I don’t have my brother anymore, I don’t have my mother,” she added. “My father has cancer and now my wife, my darling wife, who is my rock and means everything to me and three children, why now?”

“He’s been quite wrongly criticised for perhaps not carrying out as many public engagements as people require of him,” she continued.

“Well, we know why now. The poor chap obviously stayed silent about it. He carried on smiling, meeting, greeting, encouraging other people.

“He’s been supporting causes and with all this going on in the background, there’s incredible pressure on him.”