Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch to Kate Middleton

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views over reports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘privately’ following the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis.



The People magazine reported that the California-based royals reached out to Kate and William after cancer announcement.

Some media outlets dubbed Meghan and Harry’s sweet gesture an olive branch to the future king and queen amid their ongoing rift.

The publication also shared Meghan and Harry’s statement for the Princess of Wales which reads: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

The People magazine shared the report with its 7.6 million followers on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said: “If it was done ‘privately’ then how do you know?”.



