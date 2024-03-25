 
Kate Middleton's close friend breaks silence on true reason for cancer admission

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Kate Middleton’s bid to announce her cancer diagnosis as left fans reeling over the true motives behind it all.

The news has been brought to light in an interview with The Sunday Times where a pal of the future queen admitted, “Catherine's message was so honest” so “isn't it sad that she has to be so honest and share that because of all the nonsense that has been around?”

The pal also went as far as to add, “I feel like the whole world has been gossiping about her and there is so much bu****** out there about her and her family.”

“It was almost desperate that she had to do it,” they also chimed into say before signing off.

For those unversed, this was in direct reference to Kate MIddleton's cancer statement that rocked the world after weeks of conspiracy theories.

