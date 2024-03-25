 
Prince Harry to travel to UK sans Meghan following Kate's cancer diagnosis: Report

Monday, March 25, 2024

Prince Harry may travel to the UK again without Meghan Markle or their kids after his sister-in-law Kate Middleton announced the tragic news of cancer diagnosis, as per recent reports.

Citing The Telegraph, Express.co.uk reported that the Duke of Sussex is expected to visit his home country again just weeks after he flew to London to see King Charles.

This may be a chance for the feuding brothers, Harry and Prince William, to put their feud aside and focus on their family and its future together.

However, The Telegraph has claimed that William and Kate have put “Harry problem” to back of their minds in wake of cancer battle and “have no plans for reconciliation during his visit.”

They also reported that Harry will likely not bring Meghan and kids to the UK as he has lost his legal battle against the Government over his police protection in the country.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales shook the world after she announced the tragic news of her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video message.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful,” she said.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Soon after, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reacted to the statement, saying, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

