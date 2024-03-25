 
Kate Middleton desperate for normal, active life amid life of too much responsibility

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Kate Middleton has reportedly been wanting to return back to an active and normal routine since her cancer admission.

News of this has been brought to light by a close friend of the future princess.

They weighed in on everything alongside The Sunday Times and began by admitting that, “She felt she had to do it because of who she is.”

“It was more that she knows she is a public figure and has a wider leadership responsibility,' they told the publication.”

Before concluding she also went on to say, “She also wants to be able to carry on with as active and normal a routine as possible.”

For those unversed, all these claims have come in response to Kate's cancer announcement video posted to Instagram. 

In it she said, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous."

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

