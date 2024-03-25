Kate Middleton, Prince William's different relationships with King Charles explained

Kate Middleton’s Kingly relationship with ‘pa-in-law’ King Charles has just been explained by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to The Telegraph.

They began everything by explaining the subtle differences in it and explained, “It’s a different relationship to the one he has with his son because he’s not just pa-in-law, he is also the King.”

“She does often turn to him for guidance on royal matters, but not family matters – she has William for that and her own parents Michael and Carole, to whom she is extremely close.”

The insider also went on to add, “He’s not a father figure as such – she’s got her own dad to whom she’s absolutely devoted – but you could say the King treats her like the daughter he never had.”

“You see it in the pictures of them together. That relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when she greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsey,” they chimed in to say as well, before signing off.