 
menu

Kate Middleton, Prince William's different relationships with King Charles explained

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince Williams different relationships with King Charles explained
Kate Middleton, Prince William's different relationships with King Charles explained

Kate Middleton’s Kingly relationship with ‘pa-in-law’ King Charles has just been explained by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to The Telegraph.

They began everything by explaining the subtle differences in it and explained, “It’s a different relationship to the one he has with his son because he’s not just pa-in-law, he is also the King.”

“She does often turn to him for guidance on royal matters, but not family matters – she has William for that and her own parents Michael and Carole, to whom she is extremely close.”

The insider also went on to add, “He’s not a father figure as such – she’s got her own dad to whom she’s absolutely devoted – but you could say the King treats her like the daughter he never had.”

“You see it in the pictures of them together. That relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when she greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsey,” they chimed in to say as well, before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business

Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business
New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty

New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty
Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act video

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act
Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence

Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence
Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend

Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend
Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'

Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'
Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy

Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy
Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family

Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family
Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics

Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics
Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?

Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?
'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success

'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success